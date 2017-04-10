iStock/Thinkstock(SAN BERNARDINO, Calif.) — A couple and an 8-year-old student are dead in an apparent murder-suicide at a San Bernardino, California, elementary school that injured another young student, according to police.

Cedric Anderson and Karen Elaine Smith, both 53, were found in a classroom at North Park Elementary School, San Bernardino Police said.

The student, Jonathan Martinez, was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center where he later died, according to officials, and a 9-year-old student was listed in stable condition.

We believe this to be a murder suicide. Happened in a class room. Two students have been transported to the hospital. — Chief Jarrod Burguan (@SBPDChief) April 10, 2017

Emergency dispatchers began receiving 911 calls reporting shots fired around 10:27 a.m., Madden said. San Bernardino police officers were on the scene within four minutes of the initial call.

Anderson — armed with a handgun — had come to the school as a visitor and signed into the front office, said Capt. Ron Maass, who is leading the investigation for the San Bernardino Police Department.

The entire incident occurred in one classroom and the students were injured simply due to their proximity to the adult female, Maass said. It is unclear how many people were in the classroom at the time.

There is no indication that the gun was visible upon the suspect’s arrival to the school, Maass said, adding that he does not believe the school is equipped with metal detectors.

Police are working to determine the relationship between the deceased. It is unclear how many shots were fired or if domestic violence played a role in the shooting, Maass said.

Students at the elementary school were taken to the nearby Cajon High School for safety immediately following the incident, Burguan said.

San Bernardino Unified School District Superintendent Dr. Dale Marsden asked that parents to be patient when retrieving their children from the high school. Pickup could take up to three hours, especially since authorities are conducting interviews with students and staff members, he said.

North Park Elementary School will be closed for at least the next two days, Marsden added.

Helicopter footage from ABC Los Angeles station KABC-TV showed students gathered near an exterior fence on campus after the incident. The footage also showed law enforcement canvassing the campus parking lot.

The mother of a fourth-grade student at the school told KABC-TV that she was watching the news when she heard about the shooting and said she “ran right over” to the school to check on her daughter, saying she was “scared to death.”

The woman said she could see her daughter on the other side of the fence and said she was “crying” as she held hands with her classmates.

San Bernardino Mayor Carey Davis said he received a call from the White House expressing concern for the students and teachers at the school.

San Bernardino was the site of a December 2015 terror attack that killed 14 people and injured 22 others. The mayor said that after that tragedy, the community “came together.”

“We did that because too often these incidents are utilized for others to take advantage of,” Davis said. “We felt that it was important to not only unite our community but to also … show that a community short on resources is very resilient and can deal with tragedy and disaster just as effective as” the rest of the country.

