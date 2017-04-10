TYLER – A man and woman have been sentenced in federal court in Tyler to prison for child exploitation violations. Brian Casper, 27, of Tyler, pleaded guilty on November 1, 2016. Federal District Judge Ron Clark, on Monday, sentenced him to 336 months in federal prison. Taylor Keeth, 22, of Indianola, Iowa, pleaded guilty on December 7, 2016, and Judge Clark sentenced her 282 months in federal prison. The two will also be required to register as a sex offender upon their release from federal prison.

According to information presented in court, between November 2014 and August 2015, Casper, knowingly conspired and agreed with Keeth, Crystal Beam, 35, of Medford, Oregon, and Lacy Brooks, 31, of Searcy, Arkansas, to use minor children to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing visual depictions and transmitting live visual depictions of such conduct. Beam pleaded guilty on November 14, 2016, to conspiracy to sexually exploit children. Brooks pleaded guilty on January 10, 2017 in the Eastern District of Arkansas, to production of child pornography and distribution of child pornography. Both Beam and Brooks are awaiting sentencing.