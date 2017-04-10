NACOGDOCHES – A man wanted for murder in Nacogdoches County has been arrested. Sheriff Jason Bridges says Lester Butcher, 54, has been arrested in Henderson County. He is said to have killed a James Steitler off County Road 817, northwest of Nacogdoches, early Sunday morning. Butcher, who authorities say was dangerous and may be armed, had last been known to be in Henderson County. They thought he might have been hiding out in the Chandler area. Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, said Butcher was found in the Holiday Hills Subdivision in the Berryville area of Henderson County around 6:30 Monday night. Hillhouse said Butcher was alone in a wooded area when deputies found him.