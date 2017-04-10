TYLER- Tyler police are asking for your help in locating an elderly Tyler man. Tommy Edward Goode, 80, has been diagnosed with dementia. He was last seen around 4:30 Monday afternoon at Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler. He is described as a white male, 5’10”, weighing 170 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt and blue jeans. He is believed to be driving a 2002 Pontiac Grand Am with Texas license plate #DJX-4758. If you know where Goode can be located, you asked to contact the Tyler Police Department immediately.