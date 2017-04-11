iStock/Thinkstock(ZEPHYRHILLS, Fla.) — Police are searching for a group of thieves who drove a pickup truck through the front of a Florida gun shop and robbed it on Sunday.

The Zephyrhills, Florida Police Department released surveillance footage of the robbery on Monday, showing the pick-up truck barreling through the front of the Sunshine State Armory at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Need public’s help solving burglary at Sunshine State Armory at 2:15AM on 4/9/17. Call ZPD at (813) 780-0050 w/info. https://t.co/CRlucgiGne pic.twitter.com/mdDKNDNmb4 — Zephyrhills Police (@ZephyrhillsPD) April 10, 2017

At least three suspects stole an “unknown amount of firearms and ammunition,” before fleeing the scene, the department said.

The truck was later found burned in a wooded area nearby, according to police.

Police are offering a $2,500 reward for any information that leads to arrests in the case.

