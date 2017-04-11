iStock/ThinkstockBy DR. JENNIFER ASHTON, ABC News Senior Medical Contributor

Your sweet tooth is real. New research shows that bacteria in our gut could actually be sending signals to our brain telling us to eat more sugar.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization recommend no more than 25 grams of added sugar per day for women, and no more than 37.5 grams for men.

But the average person is getting about three times that amount. So how do we maintain our healthy eating goals while still satisfying those cravings? Here are some of my tips:

Try a flavored tea. Simply tasting a fruity or sweet flavor may be enough.

Reach for real fruit instead of cookies, cakes or ice creams. It’s natural sugar and better than those baking items.

Chew some gum. It may satisfy your sweet craving and save you calories at the same time.

