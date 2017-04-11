EAST TEXAS — Power outages have been reported across the East Texas region following severe storms overnight. According to KETK, TK Gordman will delay class time until 10:00 this morning…due to power outages. Traffic is backed up around town. Numerous traffic lights are out. Copeland and the Loop is out. Loop 323 and Spur 364. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your location. Reports of debris and downed tress in the roadway.
Sabine ISD will delay classes until 10:00 this morning. Buses will run two hours late.
The following intersections are without power:
Loop 323/Spur 364
Loop 323/ Briarwood
Frankston Hwy/ Walton Rd
Vine/Glenwood
Glenwood/Houston
Beckham/E Gentry
Hwy 31 West /Spur 364
Paluxy/E Grande
Paluxy/Jeff Davis
Troup/Lindbergh
Old Henderson/Loop 323
W 5th/College
W 5th/Chilton
W 4th/College
W 4th/Chilton
Police say downed trees are also blocking roadways at the following intersections:
Commerce/McMurrey
Palace/Houston
Fannin/Lake
New Copeland/Amherst
Rusk/Kennedy
W Erwin/Forest
East Erwin/Fleishel
Tyler police ask commuters to use extreme caution while on the road this morning.