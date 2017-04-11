EAST TEXAS — Power outages have been reported across the East Texas region following severe storms overnight. According to KETK, TK Gordman will delay class time until 10:00 this morning…due to power outages. Traffic is backed up around town. Numerous traffic lights are out. Copeland and the Loop is out. Loop 323 and Spur 364. Give yourself plenty of time to get to your location. Reports of debris and downed tress in the roadway.

Sabine ISD will delay classes until 10:00 this morning. Buses will run two hours late.

The following intersections are without power:

Loop 323/Spur 364

Loop 323/ Briarwood

Frankston Hwy/ Walton Rd

Vine/Glenwood

Glenwood/Houston

Beckham/E Gentry

Hwy 31 West /Spur 364

Paluxy/E Grande

Paluxy/Jeff Davis

Troup/Lindbergh

Old Henderson/Loop 323

W 5th/College

W 5th/Chilton

W 4th/College

W 4th/Chilton

Police say downed trees are also blocking roadways at the following intersections:

Commerce/McMurrey

Palace/Houston

Fannin/Lake

New Copeland/Amherst

Rusk/Kennedy

W Erwin/Forest

East Erwin/Fleishel

Tyler police ask commuters to use extreme caution while on the road this morning.