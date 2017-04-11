DALLAS (AP) – Prosecutors say a former Dallas-area educator who helped recruit teachers from foreign countries through the H-1B visa program has pleaded guilty to hiring abuses. Victor Leos formerly was human resources director for the Garland Independent School District. Records show Leos, in an April 3 plea deal, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit false statements related to immigration documents. The Dallas Morning News reports Leos was approached by recruiters for bilingual teachers in the Philippines and Latin America. Authorities say Leos accepted kickbacks, travel and other benefits to recruit teachers not needed in the Texas district. He faces up to five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and repaying $317,000 to the district. An H-1B visa worker is only supposed to be used when no qualified U.S. citizen is available.