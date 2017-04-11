GREGG COUNTY — Troopers responded to a three vehicle fatal crash on FM-3053 in Gregg County, three miles south of Liberty City. It happened around 5:30 Monday evening. According to the DPS report, a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Jason Hart, 31, Tyler, was traveling south on FM-3053 while a 2015 Honda Accord driven by Marion Collins, 37, Gladewater, was traveling north on the same roadway. The vehicles collided. Harts’ vehicle rolled coming to rest on its top in the middle of the roadway. Collins’ vehicle went off the roadway to the east into a barditch. A 2010 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Luciano Soto-Hernandez, 38 years-old of Jacksonville, towing a flatbed trailer was also traveling south on FM-3053 approaching Collins’ vehicle as it was rolling.

The rolling vehicle struck the right passenger side of the Chevrolet.

Collins was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Talyna Carlson, her body was taken to Radar Funeral Home in Kilgore. A 5 year-old female passenger in Collins’ vehicle was transported to ETMC-Tyler in serious condition. Hart was transported to Good Shepherd-Longview in serious condition. Soto-Hernandez and his passengers were uninjured. The crash remains under investigation.