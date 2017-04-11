Bobby Bank/WireImage(WASHINGTON) — President Donald Trump’s decision to launch an airstrike on a Syrian air base was influenced by his daughter, Ivanka, who said she was “heartbroken and outraged” by the chemical attack that killed an estimated 30 children, the president’s son, Eric Trump, told The Daily Telegraph.

“Ivanka is a mother of three kids and she has influence,” Eric Trump, whose wife Lara is pregnant with their first child, said in an interview with The Daily Telegraph. “I’m sure she said: ‘Listen, this is horrible stuff.’ My father will act in times like that.”

“These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded,” he said.

Eric Trump added, “And by the way, he was anti doing anything with Syria two years ago. Then a leader gasses their own people, women and children, at some point America … has to come forward and act and they did with a lot of support of our allies and I think that’s a great thing.”

Eric said that the president’s action in Syria shows he will not be “pushed around” by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

