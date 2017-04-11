Donning a lavender suit with a matching hat, Queen Elizabeth seemed delighted to meet the Asian elephants, one of whom is named after her.
The queen and Prince Philip fed bananas to a 7-year-old elephant named Donna. As seen in the video, Donna gladly plucked the bananas right out of their hands. Prince Philip chuckled as Queen Elizabeth calmly put her glove back on her hand.
The center officially opens to the public on Wednesday.
