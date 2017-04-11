Russians trying to ‘cover up’ what happened in Syria, US officials say
iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- Russia is trying to "cover up" what happened in the Syrian chemical attack that killed dozens, senior administration officials said.
A number of American officials have had strong words for Russia in the wake of attacks, which accused the U.S. of aggression in staging a counterattack against a Syrian air base.
“This is an opportunity for Russia to choose to stop their campaign of disinformation,” a senior administration official said in a clear shot across the bow against Russia, just ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meeting with Russia’s foreign minister.
