Russians trying to ‘cover up’ what happened in Syria, US officials say

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2017 at 1:06 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) -- Russia is trying to "cover up" what happened in the Syrian chemical attack that killed dozens, senior administration officials said.



A number of American officials have had strong words for Russia in the wake of attacks, which accused the U.S. of aggression in staging a counterattack against a Syrian air base.



“This is an opportunity for Russia to choose to stop their campaign of disinformation,” a senior administration official said in a clear shot across the bow against Russia, just ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meeting with Russia’s foreign minister.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back