iStock/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Russia is trying to “cover up” what happened in the Syrian chemical attack that killed dozens, senior administration officials said.

A number of American officials have had strong words for Russia in the wake of attacks, which accused the U.S. of aggression in staging a counterattack against a Syrian air base.

“This is an opportunity for Russia to choose to stop their campaign of disinformation,” a senior administration official said in a clear shot across the bow against Russia, just ahead of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s meeting with Russia’s foreign minister.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.