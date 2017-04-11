Netflix/Cara Howe(NEW YORK) — Netflix has shared a first-look teaser for the upcoming fifth season of their hit drama, Orange Is the New Black.

The 60-second clip picks up right where season four left off, with the prisoners of Litchfield rioting in response to the death of beloved inmate Poussey. The conflict really escalates when Daya, played by Dascha Polanco, finds herself in possession of a gun, which she points at a kneeling guard.

In the teaser, Daya is encircled by fellow inmates yelling at her to shoot the guard, while she remains hesitant. Meanwhile, Taylor Schilling’s Piper and Laura Prepon’s Alex, who are unaware of the riot, vow to stay out of trouble. As they realize what’s going on, they run the other way. The clip ends with a shot going off and the screen going black.

Season five of Orange Is the New Black will take place in real time over the course of three days. It premieres Friday, June 9 on Netflix.

