AUSTIN (AP) — A judge has moved the criminal trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to Houston after uprooting the case from the Republican’s hometown. State District Judge George Gallagher made the decision Tuesday after special prosecutors argued they couldn’t get a fair trial in the conservative Dallas suburb where Paxton lives. Paxton was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges over allegations he duped investors in a tech startup. A new trial date hasn’t been set.