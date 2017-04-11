Today is Tuesday April 11, 2017
Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2017 at 3:16 pm
AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a hotly debated bill allowing county judges and other officials to refuse to issue licenses for same-sex marriages because of religious objections. Sen. Brian Birdwell’s proposal only applies in cases where other officials without any objection can step in and issue marriage documents. If the substituting official is located outside the county where the marriage license is being sought, the bill allows for documents to be sent electronically.

AUSTIN (AP) — The Texas Senate has preliminarily approved a hotly debated bill allowing county judges and other officials to refuse to issue licenses for same-sex marriages because of religious objections. Sen. Brian Birdwell’s proposal only applies in cases where other officials without any objection can step in and issue marriage documents. If the substituting official is located outside the county where the marriage license is being sought, the bill allows for documents to be sent electronically.

