TYLER – It was a rough Tuesday morning commute around Tyler with traffic signals out and debris in the streets. But things have gotten back to normal. With power restored, all traffic signals are working again. Dozens of intersections were without power Tuesday morning. Then, there was the debris in the streets. City crews worked to clear trees and limbs from over two dozen locations around Tyler. Those initial roadways were cleared as well as some additional sites that were brought to the streets department’s attention. City crews will continue to work through Wednesday to collect stacked up debris at all the locations where trees had to be cut to clear and open roads.