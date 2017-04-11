TYLER – Two men are heading to prison for a Cherokee County bank burglary. Both had earlier pleaded guilty to the burglary of the Jacksonville branch of Austin Bank. Curtis Eugene Thomas, 32, and Dominic Dennard Green, 31, both of Dallas, were sentenced in Tyler federal court on Tuesday. Thomas was sentenced to 42 months in prison and Green was sentenced to 24 months in prison. The two also were ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $58,376.75.

On February 9, 2016, Thomas, Green and two others broke into the Jacksonville bank early in the morning. Three of them were dropped off at the bank while the other waited nearby with a getaway car. After disabling the bank’s surveillance cameras and security system, they stole over $30,000 from the bank’s automated teller machine cash drawers. They then left the bank, returned to the getaway car and left the area. A local patrol unit attempted a traffic stop and a high speed chase followed. During the chase, all four men bailed out of the vehicle and tried to flee on foot. One of them was arrested at the scene and the others were arrested later.