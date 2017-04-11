Today is Tuesday April 11, 2017
Cat crashes Marlins game in Miami

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2017 at 9:30 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) -- A cat briefly interrupted a Miami Marlins-Atlanta Braves baseball game Tuesday after it ran onto the field in Miami.

The start of the sixth inning was delayed while the cat roamed the outfield, dodging players and staff alike, before eventually scaling a wall and settling into the Marlins' home run statue.

Play resumed once the cat was safely out of the way, according to local ABC affiliate WPLG-TV.

The Marlins suspended use of the statue for the rest of the game to protect the cat, whom they've affectionately been nicknamed "Rally Cat."

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

