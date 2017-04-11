Cat crashes Marlins game in Miami

Posted/updated on: April 11, 2017 at 9:30 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(MIAMI) -- A cat briefly interrupted a Miami Marlins-Atlanta Braves baseball game Tuesday after it ran onto the field in Miami.

The start of the sixth inning was delayed while the cat roamed the outfield, dodging players and staff alike, before eventually scaling a wall and settling into the Marlins' home run statue.

CAT DELAY! The Marlins opener was delayed in the top of the 6th while this cat ran around the outfield... https://t.co/lSUK3b0ZgP pic.twitter.com/FWG2X7cIpb — WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) April 12, 2017

Play resumed once the cat was safely out of the way, according to local ABC affiliate WPLG-TV.



The Marlins suspended use of the statue for the rest of the game to protect the cat, whom they've affectionately been nicknamed "Rally Cat."

Update: We have suspended use of our home run sculpture for the time being & are monitoring #RallyCat, who appears to be safe at the moment. — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

Our #OpeningNight attendance: 36,519 humans + one cat. 🐱 — Marlins Park (@MarlinsPark) April 12, 2017

