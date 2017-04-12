LONGVIEW — Longview Police have confirmed the identity of a former teacher who is under investigation for a possible improper relationship with a student. According to KETK, Longview Police said Anne Herman, a former teacher at Spring Hill ISD, is under investigation. She recently resigned. Superintendent Steven Snell released a statement to KETK when asked about the teacher’s departure: “At Spring Hill ISD the safety and well being of our students and faculty is our number one concern. The employee referenced above is no longer an employee of the district. I am not at liberty to make any further comments at this time.” Herman was a high school math teacher and a drill team director.