Condom-Clogged Pipe Leads Police to Austin Prostitution Ring

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2017 at 3:30 am
AUSTIN (AP) – Police say they cracked an Austin prostitution ring they were led to by a drainage pipe clogged with condoms. A police affidavit filed Tuesday said investigators learned that a massage parlor was operating in a shopping strip in northwestern Austin after the realty company that had just taken control of the property. The company grew suspicious of the activities of a tenant when they found hundreds of condoms clogging a waste disposal unit connecting the strip to the city sewer system. Police say they found a massage parlor operating in the strip where female workers offered sexual services for pay. A woman and her husband have been arrested and charged with organized criminal activity and money laundering.

