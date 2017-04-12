Justin Sullivan/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Oscar Munoz, the CEO of Untied Airlines, Wednesday said he felt “shame” when he saw the viral video of a bloodied passenger dragged from one of his airline’s flights Sunday night.

“This will never happen again,” Munoz told ABC News’ Good Morning America in an exclusive interview.

The passenger, David Dao of Elizabethtown, Kentucky, a 69-year-old physician specializing in pulmonary disease, is at a Chicago hospital undergoing treatment for his injuries, according to lawyers for his family.

United Flight 3411, operated by Republic Airways, was set to depart Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport at 5:40 p.m. local time Sunday, bound for Louisville International Airport, when the incident occurred.

United told ABC News that passengers were offered up to $800 to give up their seats for four crew members who needed to board.

When no one volunteered, the airline generated a list of four names to be removed from the flight and be re-accommodated, according to the airline’s contract of carriage.

Of the four people, Dao was the only one who refused to comply, which triggered a call to airport police.

One of the officers involved was placed on leave Monday. The Chicago Department of Aviation said it did not condone the officer’s actions and that they were not in keeping with standard operating procedure.

“The aviation security officer in question is on paid administrative duty pending an investigation,” a spokesman for the Chicago Department of Aviation said Tuesday.

