OVERTON — An Overton ISD vehicle was involved in a wreck on I-20 this morning. Officials said the accident occurred just before 6:30 this morning near Lindale as the driver and 5 students were in route to Sulphur Springs for an FFA event. None of the passengers in the school’s Expedition were injured. School employees took another school vehicle to the location and the students were transported back to campus. Two other vehicles, including and 18-wheeler were involved. One person was taken to a local hospital. Further details were not available.