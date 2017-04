TYLER — The City of Tyler Street Department will close east Erwin Street between South Fleishel and North Fleishel at 1:00 today to remove debris from a large tree that fell during the storm on Tuesday. Eastbound traffic on East Erwin will be detoured to South Fleishel then to East Elm Street. Westbound traffic on East Erwin will be detoured north on North Fleishel then west on East Locust Street. The closure is expected to last 3-4 hours.