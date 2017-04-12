LONGVIEW – One person has been injured and one is in custody following a police chase in Longview. The chase started shortly before 7:45 Wednesday morning on Marshall Avenue. It ended at the intersection of East Hawkins Parkway and Airline Road when the suspect’s vehicle hit another vehicle. On person in the second vehicle is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. One person in the suspect’s vehicle was taken into custody. Why the chase started and the name of the person who was arrested has not been released.