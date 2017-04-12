Today is Wednesday April 12, 2017
New Synthetic Drug Raises Concerns as Dean Pushes Bill

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2017 at 11:38 am
AUSTIN — A new bill from an East Texas lawmaker aims to outlaw all synthetic drugs in Texas — and one of the newer ones is popping up around the Lone Star State. “Pink,” “pinky,” or “U4” is a dangerous synthetic opioid and several times stronger than morphine. Terrie Mogavero, co-founder of East Texans against K2, says it’s toxic to the touch. According to Mogavero, “Merely touching it, it can be absorbed through the bloodstream…It can send you into cardiac arrest.” State Representative Jay Dean (pictured) of Longview has a bill that would outlaw all known compounds — but he notes it’s “more than likely” that something new will be found. Dean says, “This is almost like…trying to keep up with the cellphone technology or computer technology; it changes.”

AUSTIN — A new bill from an East Texas lawmaker aims to outlaw all synthetic drugs in Texas — and one of the newer ones is popping up around the Lone Star State. "Pink," "pinky," or "U4" is a dangerous synthetic opioid and several times stronger than morphine. Terrie Mogavero, co-founder of East Texans against K2, says it's toxic to the touch. According to Mogavero, "Merely touching it, it can be absorbed through the bloodstream…It can send you into cardiac arrest." State Representative Jay Dean (pictured) of Longview has a bill that would outlaw all known compounds — but he notes it's "more than likely" that something new will be found. Dean says, "This is almost like…trying to keep up with the cellphone technology or computer technology; it changes."

