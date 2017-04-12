AUSTIN (AP) – New state funding is helping Texas Child Protective Services make more timely first visits with the state’s most endangered children and improve employee retention. The Dallas Morning News reports that in December, Texas lawmakers approved $142.4 million for the agency to hire nearly 830 employees and increase salary after the agency failed to see at-risk children quickly. In the first week of January, 78 percent of children in the most high-risk situations were seen within 24 hours of being reported to the state child-abuse hotline. That number increased to 92 percent between March 19 and March 25. Democratic Rep. Gene Wu of Houston says the funds were essential in improving employee retention. Lawmakers have voted to give the department money to hire another 733 people over the next two years, mostly to better serve foster children.