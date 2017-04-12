HOUSTON (AP) – The state’s top criminal appeals court is refusing to allow additional DNA testing of evidence in the lengthy Central Texas death penalty case of Rodney Reed. The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals says the request by Reed’s attorneys was the latest of a number of legal moves to unreasonably delay his execution for the April 1996 abduction, rape and strangling of 19-year-old Stacy Stites. Her body was found off the side of a road in Bastrop County. Reed was arrested nearly a year later when his DNA surfaced in another sexual assault. He sought tests on more than 40 items collected in the murder investigation. Reed long has insisted he and Stites had a consensual sexual relationship and that her police officer fianci more likely was her killer.