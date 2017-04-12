SAN ANTONIO (AP) – New renderings of a long-planned redevelopment of the plaza in front of the Alamo show a dramatic alteration meant to give visitors a more historically accurate depiction of the mission at the time of the 1836 siege and battle. The renderings revealed Tuesday at a public meeting include the closure of adjacent streets to traffic, conversion of three buildings to a four-story museum and use of durable glass to simulate original mission walls. The San Antonio Express-News reports other changes include the replication of 1800s water canals and the addition of a large pedestrian promenade. State officials previously set aside $25 million for the work and are asking the Legislature to appropriate $75 million this year. San Antonio has committed $17 million and is looking to set aside more.