AUSTIN – State Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced he will be sending out $620.2 million in local sales tax allocations for April. These allocations are based on sales made in February and are 4/9% more than April of 2016. The East Texas report is mixed. Tyler’s sales tax allocation for April is nearly $3 million dollars. This is 1.68% above the figure of April of last year. For the year, Tyler’s sales tax allocations are up nearly 4%. Longview’s April allocation is over $2.1 million, or 3% lower than April of 2016. For the year, Longview’s sales tax allocation is over $9.7 million, or about half a percent before the same period last year.