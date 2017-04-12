Cavaliers waive Larry Sanders

Posted/updated on: April 12, 2017 at 3:40 pm

Jason Miller/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) – The Cleveland Cavaliers have waived forward Larry Sanders ahead of the season’s final game, the team announced Wednesday.



Sanders played in just five games for the Cavaliers as part of his NBA comeback after not playing for over two years.



Edy Tavares will take Sanders’ place on the roster, and the team is also expected to sign Dahntay Jones.



Both would be on the roster for the playoffs, which begin on Saturday.



