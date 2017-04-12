Andrea Izzotti(WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.) — A whale shark was spotted off the coast of West Palm Beach, Florida, on Sunday.

Keith Brock and his wife captured a rare up-close video of the shark in an area known as “The Trench.”

Whale sharks are considered gentle giants of the sea and feed on plankton and other small animals, according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

They are categorized as the biggest fish in the world and generally roam the oceans alone. On average, they are about the size of a school bus. The largest confirmed whale shark was 41.5 feet long and weighed about 21.5 tons.

