ARP — An Arp I.S.D. employee has been asked to resign following allegations of improper text messages with several female students. According to KETK, Chris Stewart was asked Monday to resign. According to the school’s website, Stewart works for the Jr. High as a gym coach. Superintendent Dwight Thomas released a statement to KETK, “As Superintendent at Arp ISD I want to provide you and the public with information that is accurate and legal for me to provide. You have inquired about a personal matter and I am very limited on what I can say about personnel.”

According to a report from the Tyler Morning Telegraph in 2016, Stewart was elected as a city council member and has previously served as a firefighter. Although it is suggested that Stewart has been asked to resign from the school district, he has not been asked to resign from the city council position. His business cards remain at the receptionist’s desk at City Hall.