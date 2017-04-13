Today is Thursday April 13, 2017
TSA: Flyers leave behind more than $850,000 in loose change

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2017 at 7:52 am
Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Apparently, with all the belts and shoe removal at airports in the U.S., passengers are leaving behind spare change. A lot of it.

The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has revealed flyers left $867,812.39 behind at safety checkpoints last year.

New Yorkers seems to be especially forgetful: New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport $70,615 was left behind at JFK last year.

The agency says any loose change left behind is documented and eventually deposited into a special fund.

In 2005, Congress gave TSA the authority to use that money to provide civil aviation security.

Top Ten “Loose Change” Airports

 1. John F. Kennedy International Airport $70,615.00
 2. Los Angeles International Airport $44,811.84
 3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport $42,305.26
 4. McCarran International Airport $32,671.38
 5. LaGuardia Airport $ 27,963.46
 6. O’Hare International Airport $ 25,425.75
 7. San Francisco International Airport $ 24,711.34
 8. IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport $ 23,723.25
 9. Logan International Airport $ 23,691.83
10. Washington Dulles International Airport $ 20,801.25

