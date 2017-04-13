Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Apparently, with all the belts and shoe removal at airports in the U.S., passengers are leaving behind spare change. A lot of it. The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has revealed flyers left $867,812.39 behind at safety checkpoints last year. New Yorkers seems to be especially forgetful: New York's John F. Kennedy Airport $70,615 was left behind at JFK last year. The agency says any loose change left behind is documented and eventually deposited into a special fund. In 2005, Congress gave TSA the authority to use that money to provide civil aviation security. Top Ten "Loose Change" Airports 1. John F. Kennedy International Airport $70,615.00 2. Los Angeles International Airport $44,811.84 3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport $42,305.26 4. McCarran International Airport $32,671.38 5. LaGuardia Airport $ 27,963.46 6. O'Hare International Airport $ 25,425.75 7. San Francisco International Airport $ 24,711.34 8. IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport $ 23,723.25 9. Logan International Airport $ 23,691.83 10. Washington Dulles International Airport $ 20,801.25 Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

TSA: Flyers leave behind more than $850,000 in loose change

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2017 at 7:27 am

Ingram Publishing/Thinkstock(WASHINGTON) — Apparently, with all the belts and shoe removal at airports in the U.S., passengers are leaving behind spare change. A lot of it.



The Transportation Safety Administration (TSA) has revealed flyers left $867,812.39 behind at safety checkpoints last year.



New Yorkers seems to be especially forgetful: New York's John F. Kennedy Airport $70,615 was left behind at JFK last year.



The agency says any loose change left behind is documented and eventually deposited into a special fund.



In 2005, Congress gave TSA the authority to use that money to provide civil aviation security.



Top Ten "Loose Change" Airports



1. John F. Kennedy International Airport $70,615.00

2. Los Angeles International Airport $44,811.84

3. Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport $42,305.26

4. McCarran International Airport $32,671.38

5. LaGuardia Airport $ 27,963.46

6. O'Hare International Airport $ 25,425.75

7. San Francisco International Airport $ 24,711.34

8. IAH George Bush Intercontinental Airport $ 23,723.25

9. Logan International Airport $ 23,691.83

10. Washington Dulles International Airport $ 20,801.25



