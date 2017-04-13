MIDLAND (AP) – A federal judge has sentenced a New Jersey teenager to five years’ probation for contacting Texas authorities and threatening to kill others, including calls that added to the chaos as law enforcement personnel rushed to a school shooting. Judge Robert Junell on Wednesday also sentenced 17-year-old Nicholas Martino of Washington Township to time served. The teen had been held since his arrest Dec. 1. Martino in February pleaded guilty as an adult to four counts of interstate threats to injure persons. Martino claimed a bomb was on the campus of Sul Ross State University in the West Texas city of Alpine. He also threatened to kill people at an Alpine hospital. The calls were made Sept. 8, the same day a freshman at Alpine High School shot and wounded a fellow student before killing herself.