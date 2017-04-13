TYLER — An accident involving a dump truck has caused a traffic jam in Tyler. According to KETK, around 7:40 this morning, a private company truck was traveling south on Sunnybrook Drive and the driver forgot to bring the back of the truck’s loading bed down, causing the bed to get caught in the traffic lights at the intersection of Sunnybrook Drive and South Vine Avenue. As a result, the electric poll at the intersection broke. The load of construction materials in the dump truck also spilled in the roadway. Crews will need to replace the lights and pole at that intersection. The accident has caused traffic to be blocked and motorists are asked to seek an alternate route at this time. Police say they will be directing traffic at the intersection for most of the day. No injuries were reported.