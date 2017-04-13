Cook Children’s Medical Center(NEW YORK) — This nurse’s drawings are bringing cheer to his young patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth, Texas.

Edgar Palomo, 27, makes dry-erase artwork on the hematology/oncology floor to lighten the mood for the kids.

“I’ve always wanted to help people, which led me to nursing,” Palomo, who has been working at Cook Children’s for four years, wrote to ABC News. “I never wanted to pursue anything in art, so doing the drawings helps me to combine the two together in a positive and therapeutic manner.”

He said he’s been doing the drawings for the unit and patients for three years.

“As word of mouth goes around, it’s gotten more frequent,” he explained of his elaborate creations. “I take requests from patients, families and staff. It can be a popular movie at the time or it might be something related to a holiday.”

Some of his drawings include famous characters from movies like Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz, Superman, A Charlie Brown Christmas and Winnie the Pooh.



Each drawing takes a few hours to complete, although Palomo said, “My job comes first.”

“I can usually only work on the drawings a little bit at a time when I have some free time,” he said. “And there is not always downtime. Therefore, a drawing can take one to two weeks, depending on how busy the unit is.”

Palomo is happy that his attempt to bring some cheerful color to the floor “can have such a positive impact on the kids.”

“Anything to bring a smile is worth doing,” he said.

