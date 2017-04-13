iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The lawyer for a United Airlines passenger who was forcibly dragged off a flight this week said today that a lawsuit would "probably" be filed. Thomas Demetrio said Dr. David Dao had suffered a broken nose among other injuries, and would be undergoing reconstructive surgery. Demetrio told reporters that passengers are routinely mistreated by the airline industry and Dao could be "the guy to stand up for passengers." Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, probably will sue, lawyer says

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2017 at 10:27 am

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) -- The lawyer for a United Airlines passenger who was forcibly dragged off a flight this week said today that a lawsuit would "probably" be filed.



Thomas Demetrio said Dr. David Dao had suffered a broken nose among other injuries, and would be undergoing reconstructive surgery.



Demetrio told reporters that passengers are routinely mistreated by the airline industry and Dao could be "the guy to stand up for passengers."





