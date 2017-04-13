CHANDLER – Two are in custody on drug charges following their arrest in Henderson County Wednesday night. David Cummings, 48, and Christina Cummings, 44, were arrested in a stolen trailer in the Forest Grove Subdivision south of Chandler. They were arrested by Henderson County and Smith County authorities. In the trailer, investigators found illegal drugs, methamphetamine, Xanax and marijuana. They also seized a gun, counterfeit money and material used to distribute the contraband. Both have been charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance, possession of marijuana. And since David Cummings is a convicted felon, he has also been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.