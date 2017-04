GUN BARREL CITY – A Henderson County woman has been arrested for filing a false police report. Last Saturday, 21 year old Antares Ann Hibbard reported she was sexually assaulted. She said she was attacked on the walking track at the Gun Barrel City Park. She described her assailant as a white male armed with a knife. When investigators concluded the report was false, Hibbard provided a written confession admitting she had falsified the report.