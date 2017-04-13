

TYLER – You can keep tabs on public works projects in Tyler with a a new website. The web site, TylerPublicWorks.com, includes new content features and a simple and easy to navigate format. It features a “project map” section, where you can access information about active projects around the city. The map also has a search-by-address feature, allowing you to view projects close to your home or business. Besides being able to view active projects, you can also select a future projects filter, which will show projects that are currently estimated to be six to ten years down the road.