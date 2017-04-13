SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A state district judge has testified that the Bexar County district attorney committed a crime when the prosecutor threatened to ruin the law practice of a defense attorney in a murder trial. Judge Lori Valenzuela testified during a hearing Wednesday that she believed the threat purportedly made by District Attorney Nico LaHood during a gathering in the judge’s chambers constituted official oppression, a Class A misdemeanor. The San Antonio Express-News reports the February exchange was part of a trial where it was revealed an assistant district attorney previously had a sexual relationship with a trial witness. The defense argued it was told too late about the relationship. A mistrial ultimately was declared. LaHood denies making the threat. The defense team has declined to say if it will pursue a criminal complaint against LaHood.