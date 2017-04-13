COPPELL (AP) – Retail gasoline prices across Texas and nationwide are up this week. AAA Texas on Thursday reported the statewide price at the pump rose 6 cents this week to reach an average $2.25 per gallon. Drivers across the U.S. saw a 3-cent increase to push the average gasoline price to $2.40 per gallon. The association survey found that San Antonio has the lowest gasoline price statewide this week at $2.15 per gallon. Dallas and Fort Worth have the highest average gas prices in Texas at $2.34 per gallon. AAA experts say gasoline prices rose over the last week, led by the switch to more expensive summer-blend gasoline and increased driving demand.