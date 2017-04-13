

MARSHALL – A man named in warrants in Smith County has been arrested in Harrison County. Joseph Edmonson Shelton, 36, of Harleton was arrested on Wednesday by the Department of Public Safety. He was charged with evading arrest in Harrison County. He is named in a Smith County warrant for theft of property less than $25,500, with two or more previous convictions. He was also named in Smith County warrants for fraud and criminal trespass. He is also wanted in Gregg County for possession of a controlled substance. He remains in the Harrison County Jail.