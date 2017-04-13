ABC/Randy Holmes(NEW YORK) — On Thursday’s Good Morning America, Adam Sandler paid tribute to Chappelle’s Show co-star Charlie Murphy, who passed away Wednesday at age 57 after succumbing to leukemia. Sandler called Murphy, Eddie’s older brother, “a good person,” adding, “[I] loved him, and my respect to his family…he was the sweetest guy to see and talk to. We’re all gonna miss him very much.”

The night before, Dave Chappelle himself paid his respect to Murphy at singer and guitarist John Mayer’s tour stop in Columbus, Ohio.

According to Relix.com, Mayer welcomed the stand-up comic on the stage during his final song “You’re Gonna Live Forever in Me”. In the fan-captured video, Chappelle reminisced about Mayer’s 2004 guest appearance on his hit sketch comedy show.

“I had a sketch,” Chappelle tells the screaming concert-goers. “Don’t be mad, it was called ‘White People Dancing.’ Me and my friend Neal [Brennan], who I wrote Chappelle Show with, read an article about you [John Mayer]. And he was hilarious in it. ‘You should ask that guy to do that sketch.’ And he did it. And he did it so well.”

Chappelle then broke the news about Murphy, speaking publicly about it for the first time: “And today… I got some terrible news. My good friend Charlie Murphy passed away this morning and everybody in comedy is heartbroken. So John, you are a sight for sore eyes.”

Chappelle asked Mayer to perform the song, which the comic said reminded him of Murphy.

