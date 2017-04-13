GILMER – A Winnsboro man has pled guilty to the aggravated sexual assault of a child. Lee Roy Settles, 36, entered the plea just before his trial was starting in the 115th State District Court in Gilmer. He was sentenced by Judge Lauren Parish to 27 years in prison. He will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least half of his sentence. Upon release, Settles will have to register for the rest of his life as a sex offender. In July 2014, the victim of the case came forward and told adults what Settles had been doing. After learning of the allegations, Settles left the State. He was later arrested in 2015 in Olney, Illinois.