Steelers chairman Dan Rooney dies at 84

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2017 at 4:46 pm

Jared Wickerham/Getty Images(PITTSBURGH) -- Pittsburgh Steelers chairman Dan Rooney has died at the age of 84, the team confirmed on Thursday.



Rooney took over control of the team in the 1960’s from his father, and led the franchise to four championships in six years.



"Few men have contributed as much to the National Football League as Dan Rooney," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, he was one of the

finest men in the history of our game and it was a privilege to work alongside him for so many years. Dan's dedication to the game, to the players and coaches, to his beloved Pittsburgh, and to Steelers fans everywhere was unparalleled. He was a role model and trusted colleague to commissioners since Bert Bell, countless NFL owners, and so many others in and out of the NFL.



"A voice of reason on a wide range of topics, including diversity and labor relations, Dan always had the league's best interests at heart. For my part, Dan's friendship and counsel were both

inspiring and irreplaceable. My heart goes out to Patricia, Art, and the entire Rooney family on the loss of this extraordinary man."



Later in life, he was appointed ambassador to Ireland in 2009 by President Obama, a position he held until his resignation in 2012.



