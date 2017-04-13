BBC AMERICA/Ken Woroner(LOS ANGELES) — The trailer for the fifth and final season of BBC America’s Orphan Black has arrived, and the clones are ready for a fight.

The clip features clone “sestras” Sarah, Alison, Helena and Cosima — all played by Emmy-winner Tatiana Maslany — talking directly to the camera and preparing to take on their enemies once and for all. Their statements are intercut with dramatic scenes from previous seasons.

The trailer ends with the clones declaring “Together, we are one,” followed by a shot of all four of them standing together.

The upcoming season, which is being billed as “the final trip,” will have Sarah and the clones working to uncover the conspiracy that threatens their lives, as well as the real story behind their origins.

Orphan Black’s final season premieres Saturday, June 10 at 10 p.m. ET on BBC America.

