Fore! Mob of kangaroos creates an unusual hazard on Australian golf course

Posted/updated on: April 13, 2017 at 5:47 pm

bradleyblackburn/iStock/Thinkstock(SANCTUARY POINT, Australia) -- A golfer in Australia encountered an unusual hazard during a recent outing.



On April 6, Greg Tannos was playing a round at Sanctuary Point Country Club when a group of eastern grey kangaroos decided to hop on the green and instantly increase the difficulty of an already

hard sport.



Treating the mob of kangaroos like just another obstacle to surmount, Tannos tried to play through, wheeling his clubs behind him.



The kangaroos frolicked around the green, hopped alongside golf carts and even stood still and quiet while he putted.

